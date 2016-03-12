Ben-Gvir: Now's the time to pass the Regulation Law

Right-wing attorney says recent poll results are worrying PM, says Jewish Home must support Regulation Law at all costs.

Right-wing attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is also an Otzma Yehudit party head, called on the Jewish Home party not to give in on the subject of the Regulation Law, even if it meant leaving the coalition.

Ben-Gvir mentioned Channel 2's poll, which gave Yesh Atid and the Likud an equal number of mandates in the next government.

"Netanyahu is in a complicated situation. His wife is being interrogated, the submarine deal has angered a lot of people, and the polls are showing that he's losing the public's support," Ben-Gvir said.

"This is a time of opportunity, it's a good time. Even though Netanyahu's faction took great pains to tell the public that Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's threats were completely empty and the Jewish Home would not leave the government, they forgot to mention that the last thing Netanyahu wants is new elections," he explained.

Ben-Gvir also said there was a good chance that Moshe Kachlon's Kulanu party would not gain any seats in the next election, and that there's a good chance Kachlon won't want to risk new elections, either.

"The Regulation Law is logical, and it's what the Torah wants, it's logic and ethics," Ben-Gvir said, adding this is the right time to insist on the Regulation Law, since "if it doesn't pass, more than 2,500 homes in Judea and Samaria will collapse like dominoes, and the government will be responsible for it."

The Regulation Law would allow verified property owners to collect 125% of the property's monetary value, while effectively forbidding parties other than the verified owner from claiming the property and working to expel the current residents.

Currently, in cities such as Tel Aviv, those who build accidentally on land belonging to someone else do not have to leave, instead paying the owner compensation.