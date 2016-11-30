'Jewish Home may revolt against Coalition over Regulation Law'

Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett threatened that his party would not abide by coalition discipline if the Regulation Law is not passed.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett threatened that the Jewish Home party would not cooperate with the rest of the coalition unless the Regulation Bill to legalize certain Jewish Communities in Judea and Samaria is passed.

“I informed the cabinet that we will not cooperate with the coalition until the Regulation Bill is passed,” Bennett said according to a report by Army Radio. “If Kahlon does not accept coalition discipline, then neither will we.”

Voting on the Regulation Bill was suspended earlier Wednesday when Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon raised objections to the proposed legislation.

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin (Likud) told Army Radio that the Jewish Home party would only be harming itself if it violates coalition discipline, because other legislation Jewish Home is initiating would be ignored by the rest of the coalition.

Other proposed bills were removed from Wednesday's agenda as well due to concerns over coalition discipline, including the muezzin law.