Netanyahu and Lapid dead even in latest poll

New poll finds that if elections were held today, Likud and Yesh Atid would each win 25 seats. Herzog continues to crash.

If elections were held today, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and MK Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would both win 25 seats, a Channel 2 News poll released on Friday finds.

The poll, conducted by Mano Geva and Dr. Mina Tzemach, found that Yesh Atid continues to gain seats at the expense of Yitzhak Herzog’s Zionist Union, which would crash to just 10 seats if elections were held today.

Meanwhile the Likud, found the poll, is gaining strength following recent polls which gave Yesh Atid five more seats than the Likud.

The poll also found that, if elections were to be held today, Israel's third largest party would be the Arab Joint List, which receives 13 seats. The Jewish Home would win 11 seats. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu would win eight seats, according to the poll.

Shas, Meretz, United Torah Judaism and Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu party would all win seven seats, the poll found.

The numbers show that in a scenario like this, Netanyahu would still be the most likely to form the next coalition. Lapid could potentially also head a coalition, but it would be a narrow coalition of 61 members, along with the Zionist Union, Jewish Home, Liberman and Kahlon.

A poll aired by Channel 1 News recently found that Yesh Atid would win 27 seats in the next election, while another poll released by Channel 2 News gave Yesh Atid 24 seats while giving the Likud just 22.

Despite those polls, however, a Geocartography poll published by Channel 20 in September found that a plurality of Israelis still believe Netanyahu is the most qualified to lead the country as Prime Minister.

