Report: Trump considering Rick Perry for his cabinet

President-elect to meet former Texas Governor, may offer him a position in his administration.

President-elect Donald Trump will meet with former Texas Governor Rick Perry on Monday, The Hill reports.

Perry is reportedly under consideration to be secretary of defense in Trump's cabinet, tweeted Bloomberg News political reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

Last week, noted The Hill, it was reported that Perry was a potential candidate to head the Department of Energy.

Perry sought the Republican nomination for president in 2012 but eventually dropped out of the race.

He tried again in 2016, but withdrew on September 11, 2015 following poor polling after the first debate.

Trump has been busy over the last few days meeting with potential candidates for positions in his administration. Despite the upcoming meeting with Perry, it is believed that retired Marine General James Mattis is Trump’s leading candidate for secretary of defense.

The two met at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, Vice President-elect Mike Pence confirmed that former Massachusetts Governor and 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney is in the running for the position of secretary of state.

Trump and Romney met on Saturday. Trump later told reporters their talks "went great," and Romney said the pair "had a far-reaching conversation with regards to the various theaters in the world."

On Friday, Trump named Senator Jeff Sessions from Alabama for the job of attorney general and Rep. Mike Pompeo as head of the CIA.