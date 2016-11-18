Trump chooses attorney general, CIA head

President-elect chooses Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general and Rep. Mike Pompeo as head of the CIA.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to fill key posts in his administration. On Friday, he chose Senator Jeff Sessions from Alabama for the job of attorney general and Rep. Mike Pompeo as head of the CIA, according to The Associated Press.

Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump for president when he was running in the Republican party’s primaries earlier this year.

Friday’s announcements come on the heels of Trump’s decision to tap former military intelligence chief Michael Flynn as national security adviser, a report which came on Thursday.

A Trump official did not say whether Sessions or Flynn had accepted the job, leaving open the possibility that those two arrangements were not finalized.

Also on Friday, reports said Trump was considering appointing the billionaire private equity pioneer Henry Kravis as his Treasury secretary.

Sources have also said Trump will meet on Sunday with 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and may discuss bringing him on to his team as secretary of state.

Sessions and Pompeo would both require Senate confirmation before assuming their designated roles. Flynn would not, noted AP.

There could be some hurdles for Sessions, even with Republicans in control of the chamber, the report said. When Sessions was nominated to be a federal judge in 1986, he was dogged by racist comments he was accused of making while serving as U.S. attorney in Alabama.

During Sessions’ confirmation hearing, a former assistant U.S. attorney, Thomas Figures, who is black, said Sessions referred to him as “boy,” and told him to be careful what he said to “white folks.”

Sessions said he never called Figures “boy,” but the late Massachusetts Democrat, Sen. Edward Kennedy, reportedly produced a letter from an organization of black lawyers that said Figures made the allegation about Sessions to the organization’s investigators at least twice.

Sessions told the committee that he told Figures to be careful what he said to “folks.” He later withdrew from consideration, though he went on to become state attorney general and won election to the Senate in 1996.

Pompeo is a conservative Republican and a fierce critic of President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, noted AP.

