Trump and Romney have a 'great' meeting

President-elect meets 2012 Republican presidential nominee amid reports that Romney could be in line to be the new secretary of state.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday met with 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, amid reports that Romney could be in line to be the new secretary of state.

Trump and Romney emerged from their meeting after an hour and 20 minutes, according to the Reuters news agency. Trump told reporters their talks "went great," and Romney said the pair "had a far-reaching conversation with regards to the various theaters in the world."

"We discussed those areas, and exchanged our views on those topics – a very thorough and in-depth discussion in the time we had. And I appreciate the chance to speak with the president-elect and I look forward to the coming administration and the things that it’s going to be doing," Romney said.

Sources said earlier this week that Trump would discuss with Romney the possibility of him serving as secretary of state in his administration.

Trump has also been considering former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a close adviser, for secretary of state, as well as former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton and Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Trump is to meet Giuliani on Sunday, noted Reuters.

That Romney is being considered by Trump is somewhat surprising given past tensions between the two men.

During the Republican primaries, Romney verbally lashed out at Trump, describing him as “a phony, a fraud” whose “promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University.”

Romney further accused Trump of threatening America’s future and “playing the American public for suckers.”

Trump, for his part, denounced Romney as a "choke artist" for losing the 2012 election to President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Trump also met for an hour with retired Marine General James Mattis, who is considered a strong contender for defense secretary or another high-ranking job, according to Reuters.

The President-elect spoke highly of Mattis and told reporters, "All I can say is he is the real deal - the real deal."

Asked if he might get a job in the Trump administration, Trump added, "We'll see. He's just a brilliant, wonderful man. What a career, we are going to see what happens but he is the real deal."