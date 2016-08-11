Trump: FBI Director was under tremendous pressure

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump suggested on Monday that FBI Director James Comey was under “tremendous pressure” to clear Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s name.

He was reacting to Comey’s announcement on Sunday that the FBI had not changed its opinion about not pressing charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server, even after reviewing new emails that had surfaced in connection with the probe.

“Did you ever see a mess like this?” Trump asked Monday afternoon during a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to Politico. “Did you ever see? Of course, the FBI, the director, was obviously under tremendous pressure.”

“So they went through 650,000 emails in eight days. Yeah, right,” Trump added incredulously. “So sad what’s going on?”

He went on to hint that the FBI doesn’t need any additional evidence to convict Clinton of a crime.

“She still deleted them after getting a subpoena from Congress. I mean, that’s a crime!” Trump exclaimed. “What happened? That’s a crime! You don’t even need the new stuff. She shouldn’t be allowed to run.”

Pointing to the email scandal that has dogged her campaign since before it even began, Trump implored supporters to imagine a Clinton presidency, if they can even conceive it.

“Can you imagine having Hillary for four years? Ugh,” Trump said, according to Politico. “I’m being serious about that. I wouldn’t wanna watch the news every night. I mean, look at what she’s done with the emails as an example.”

On Sunday, hours after Comey’s announcement, Trump stressed that he still views Clinton as guilty.

“Hillary Clinton is guilty,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan, adding, “The investigations into her crimes will go on for a long, long time.”

"Hillary Clinton is guilty. She knows it, The FBI knows it. The people know it," the Republican candidate said, adding that it is now up to "the American people to deliver justice at the ballot box on November 8.

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Sunday reacted to the FBI’s announcement by saying that despite the decision, Clinton “put our nation’s secrets at risk and in doing so compromised our national security.”

“She simply believes she’s above the law and always plays by her own rules. This is a pattern with the Clintons, and the American people should not have to endure four more years of their scandal and baggage,” he added.