FBI: No change in our opinion on Clinton charges

FBI Director says the agency has not changed its opinion that Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges over private email.

FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers on Sunday that the agency has not changed its opinion that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges after a review of new emails.

"Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July," Comey said in a letter to top Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, according to CNN.

His statement comes several days after he dropped a bombshell when he informed Congress that the FBI had discovered emails in its separate investigation of Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, that could be connected to its investigation of whether Clinton mishandled classified information by using a private email server.

Comey’s disclosure of the renewed probe just days before the elections raised questions about his motives and drew criticism from some – mostly Clinton supporters – over his timing.

Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon welcomed Comey’s announcement, saying her campaign is validated in its belief that nothing would change.

"We were always confident nothing would cause the July decision to be revisited. Now Director Comey has confirmed it," he tweeted.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, meanwhile, did not mention Comey’s letter, but did say, “Hillary Clinton will be under investigation for a long long time, likely concluding in an indictment.”

“It’s a rigged system and she’s perfected it … she’s protected by a rigged system and she shouldn’t be allowed to run for president,” he added, speaking in Minneapolis.

It is not yet clear what effect Comey’s announcement will have on the election, which is just two days away. Polls showed that Clinton was slipping even before the FBI revealed it would reopen the email probe and it is hard to imagine that people will accept Comey's quick decision, when it became known today that Clinton had her housekeeper Marina Santos print classified emails for her.

Meanwhile, a new McClatchy-Marist poll released on Sunday found that most voters believe Clinton has committed criminal actions, while an overwhelming majority said she has behaved unethically.

The poll, which surveyed 940 likely voters from November 1st to the 3rd, shows that a whopping 83% of voters believe the former Secretary of State behaved unethically, while a majority, 51%, say she broke the law.