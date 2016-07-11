House Speaker: Clinton put our nation's secrets at risk

House Speaker Paul Ryan criticizes Clinton after FBI reiterates no charges will be laid against her in email saga.

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan reacted on Sunday evening to the FBI’s announcement that its opinion remains unchanged with regards to charges against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over her private email server.

“Regardless of this decision, the undisputed finding of the FBI’s investigation is that Secretary Clinton put our nation’s secrets at risk and in doing so compromised our national security,” the Wisconsin Republican said in a statement.

“She simply believes she’s above the law and always plays by her own rules. This is a pattern with the Clintons, and the American people should not have to endure four more years of their scandal and baggage,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers that the agency has not changed its opinion that Clinton should not face criminal charges after a review of new emails.

"Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July," Comey said in a letter to top Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.

His statement comes several days after he dropped a bombshell when he informed Congress that the FBI had discovered emails in its separate investigation of Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, that could be connected to its investigation of whether Clinton mishandled classified information by using a private email server.

Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon welcomed Comey’s announcement, saying her campaign is validated in its belief that nothing would change.

"We were always confident nothing would cause the July decision to be revisited. Now Director Comey has confirmed it," he tweeted.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, meanwhile, did not mention Comey’s letter, but did say, “Hillary Clinton will be under investigation for a long long time, likely concluding in an indictment.”

“It’s a rigged system and she’s perfected it … she’s protected by a rigged system and she shouldn’t be allowed to run for president,” he added, speaking in Minneapolis.