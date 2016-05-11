Bedouin, Regavim protest cement plant in PA no-build zone

A cement plant set to be constructed in Judea and Samaria has stirred the wrath of local Bedouin residents who fear both pollution and environmental damage as well as a threat to their lifestyle and their herds' grazing pastures.

The plant is being planned and by Mahmoud Abbas' Palestinian Authority.

After the announcement, Bedouin civilians clashed with PA police over the possible health hazards, pollution, and noise.

In an unusual match, right-wing Regavim sides with the Bedouin.

According to Regavim, the cement plant is planned for a no-construction zone.

Regavim attorney Boaz Arazi has appealed to the Civil Administration, as well as to the Defense Minister and Environmental Protection Minister, requesting appropriate steps be taken to prevent the plant's construction and the resulting irreversible environmental damage to Israel's environment.

Previously, complaints have been filed against Palestinian Arabs for both health and environmental damage as a result of illegitimate pollution and carelessness.