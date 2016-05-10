'Government abandoning citizens to Arab pollution'

Knesset committee discusses air pollution in Samaria caused by illegal Arab burning of trees. 'Every day is like breathing on Lag Ba'Omer'.

The Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee met this morning to discuss environmental damage caused by the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria.

Committee Chairman Dudi Amsalem (Likud) said that "The burning of trees in Samaria is causing severe environmental pollution in the Menashe Regional Council and Hadera and must be stopped. How many children have to fall sick before we deal with this issue?"

Amsalem spoke of a 30-year old woman with lung cancer who has been on his mind ever since he first heard her story and said that by not acting they were "abandoning the civilians."

The Interior and Environmental Protection Committee is about to finalize regulations regarding forests. Farmers will then be responsible for reducing waste in the pruning and trimming of orchards. They will have three choices, to crush the cuttings, to transport them to a regulated site, or to transport them for use in the energy sector.

The regulations are scheduled to be finalized next month when the Committee reconvenes immediately after the Sukkot holiday.

MK Yael Paran (Zionist Union) complained that living in Pardes Channa was like "breathing every day like it was Lag Ba'Omer" and begged the committee to approve new regulations immediately to change the farmers' mindset.

Many of Israel's environmental laws to not apply to Judea and Samaria, creating what environmental NGO Green Now called a "Paradise for polluters."