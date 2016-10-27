Poll: Clinton has 10-point lead over Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has built a lead over her Republican rival Donald Trump approaching 10 percentage points, a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll released on Wednesday finds.

According to the poll, Clinton now leads Trump among likely voters by 47%-38% in a four-way race.

Support for third-party candidates has been cut in half since late August, a trend that is common for as voting nears. Libertarian Gary Johnson has dropped to 4% and Jill Stein of the Green Party has dropped to 2%.

In a two-way race, Clinton leads Trump by 49%-39%, the poll found.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters, taken Thursday through Monday by landline and cellphone, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

USA Today noted that both candidates are being dented by controversies, with Trump hurt by allegations from about a dozen women of sexual harassment and assault, which he flatly denies.

A 51% majority of those surveyed said they believe the women are telling the truth. Just a third said they are lying to hurt the Republican candidate's campaign.

Meanwhile, Clinton has been hurt by the Wikileaks disclosure of thousands of emails from top advisers.

More than a third of those polled said excerpts of high-priced speeches Clinton delivered to Wall Street bankers, including suggestions that she took different positions in public and private, make them less likely to support her.

A 56% majority said emails that detail the intertwined relationships among the Clinton Foundation, its big donors and the State Department would raise questions about conflicts of interest for Clinton if she is elected to the White House. Even three in 10 of her own supporters saw conflicts of interest ahead, according to USA Today.

Clinton has been gaining steam in polls lately, with an ABC News poll released Sunday finding that she has opened up a 12-point advantage over Trump.

Trump, however, has dismissed the polls. On Tuesday, he argued that the majority of the surveys being conducted are rigged in favor of Clinton.