Trump dismisses sexual harassment claims

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dismissed Thursday claims from various women that he had sexually assaulted them.

He said that he has proofs which can nullify the claims against him and he will publicize them at the appropriate time. "These vicious claims about me, of inappropriate conduct with women, are totally and absolutely false....These are horrible, horrible lies," said Trump at a Florida election rally. "Without the media Clinton would be a nobody."

He says that the publication is part of a coordinated campaign against him by the media together with the Clintons.

Earlier Michelle Obama took part in an election rally in New Hampshire for the Democratic party. She said she was "shaken to her core" by Trump's comments about women, saying that the 2005 comments were "shocking and demeaning". She dismissed Trump’s claim that the remarks were simply “locker room talk,” saying they were an "affront to all women, parents and every citizen in United States."