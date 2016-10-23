Poll gives Clinton 12-point edge over Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has opened up a 12-point advantage over her Republican rival Donald Trump following their final debate last week, an ABC News poll released Sunday and quoted by Politico has found.

Clinton now has the support of 50 percent of the public compared to 38 percent for Trump, found the ABC News tracking poll, which is comprised of interviews conducted Thursday through Saturday. The lead represents a swing from an ABC News/Washington Post poll following the second Clinton-Trump debate, which showed Clinton ahead by just four points, 47 percent to 43 percent.

Support for the two third-party candidates on the ballot in most states, Libertarian Gary Johnson (5 percent) and Green Party nominee Jill Stein (2 percent), is unchanged from the previous poll, noted Politico.

Clinton is winning a larger percentage of Democratic voters (89 percent) than Trump is among Republicans (83 percent), the poll found. Independents tilt slightly toward the Democrat, 45 percent to 37 percent.

Likely voters panned Trump’s refusal to say he will honor the results of the election, win or lose. Only 29 percent approve of Trump indicating he may not accept the election outcome, while 65 percent disapprove, including a 53-percent majority who strongly disapprove.

Just over a third of Republicans, 34 percent, disapprove of Trump’s statement, but 91 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of independents disapprove.

The last time Clinton had a double-digit lead over Trump was last week, when an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that she holds an 11-point lead over Trump among likely voters.

