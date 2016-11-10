Did Shaked ask Glick to apologize?

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) apologized for a Facebook post criticizing Jerusalem District Court judge Hagit Mac-Kalmanovich after he received a phone call from Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home), Channel 10 News reported on Monday.

Glick, a Temple Mount activist who was shot at close range by a terrorist last year and miraculously recovered, criticized Mac-Kalmanovich after he learned that she was the judge who allowed the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Jerusalem on Sunday to delay the start of his imprisonment after he was convicted of Facebook incitement.

"Honorable Mac-Kalmanovich, even though it is Erev Yom Kippur (the day before the Day of Atonement) I can't forgive you. The blood of the dead is on your hands," he wrote, among other things.

Speaking later to the Knesset Channel, Glick stressed that his criticism of the judge was not in any way to be interpreted as an attack on the justice system.

"The justice system is vital to Israeli democracy and we must guard and protect it. However, in a democracy, criticism - and even scathing criticism - of the courts is legitimate. But if anyone understood in any way from my comments that I intended any kind of attack on the status of the courts or on the status of any individual judge, he should not dare to raise a hand against the courts or their representatives,” said Glick.

According to the Channel 10 report, Glick's apology came after Shaked phoned him and asked that he apologize, explaining that his post had angered many in the judicial system.