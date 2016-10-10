MK Yehuda Glick: Judge has blood on his hands after attack

Likud MK slams judge who agreed to delay the prison term of the terrorist who killed two people on Sunday.

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud), a Temple Mount activist who was shot at close range by a terrorist last year and miraculously recovered, posted a sharp rebuke of a judge in the Jerusalem District Court, Hagit Mac-Kalmanovich, who until recently served as Vice-president of the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, blaming her for the terror attack that left two people dead yesterday.

In his post Glick claimed that Mac-Kalmanovich is the one who agreed to the terrorist's request to delay the start of his imprisonment. He was scheduled to begin serving his time in prison for Facebook incitement on Sunday, but instead picked up a weapon and shot at innocent Israelis.

"Honorable Mac-Kalmanovich," Glick wrote, "even though it is Erev Yom Kippur (the day before the Day of Atonement) I can't forgive you. The blood of the dead is on your hands."

Glick recounted his past experiences with the judge when accused of endangering the peace on the Temple Mount. "I will never forget how I stood before you on that Wednesday, October 22, 2014, begging for my life. I argued with all my strength that the plot against me had no beginning, middle, or end. But you chose to believe the terrorists rather than the Israeli police.

"I handed you a polygraph test that proved that I had not broken any rules. I asked you if you were even interested in the rules of procedure. You mocked me. You chose the terrorists and said that I am the dangerous one. You made this outrageous claim even though time after time it was I who was attacked on the Temple Mount, and yet I never lifted a finger or said a bad word to anyone. You would rather believe murderous lying terrorists! I felt that (character) assassination."

In 2014, Glick was temporarily banned from the Temple Mount on the basis of a campaign against him by the Muraibitat, a radical group of Muslim women paid by the Islamic Movement to harass Jews on the Temple Mount and which has since been declared illegal by the State of Israel.

"Just one week later," Glick continued, "Mutaz Hijazi shot me and tried to kill me, based on the support he received from you. His assassination attempt couldn't hurt me. Not like your attempt to crush me did. Eventually I was proven innocent."

Glick survived an assassination attempt outside the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. The assassin claimed he was acting on behalf of the al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

"Me she would not listen to." Glick lamented. "But the terrorist who was arrested so many times, that's whom she listened to. She was cruel to the just and had mercy on the cruel. Can you cleanse your hands of this on Erev Yom Kippur before God?"