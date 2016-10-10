Yehuda Glick defends the judicial system

Yehuda Glick insisted that his Facebook post against judge who released terrorist does not imply any wish to undermine justice system.

In a Knesset Channel interview Monday, MK Yehuda Glick stressed that his criticism of Jerusalem District Court judge Hagit Mac-Kalmanovich was not in any way to be interpreted as an attack on the justice system.

"The justice system is vital to Israeli democracy and we must guard and protect it. However, in a democracy, criticism - and even scathing criticism - of the courts is legitimate. But if anyone understood in any way from my comments that I intended any kind of attack on the status of the courts or on the status of any individual judge, he should not dare to raise a hand against the courts or their representatives.

"The sages say that if not for the judicial system, 'every man could swallow his friend alive'. Despite the need for criticism of courts in a democracy, the honor of the courts must be upheld. No person should essay to raise a hand against the court system or against anybody in the court system."