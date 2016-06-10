Shaked slams American administration

Shaked advised the American government to focus on the crisis in Syria instead of housing in Israel

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked criticized the American government Thursday in response to a statement released by the US State Department on Wednesday which criticized Israel's plan to build in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview with Army Radio Shaked said, “The Israeli government is doing the right thing. The reaction of the American administration is out of proportion. I advise the American government to focus on how it will save lives in Syria instead of releasing a statement about the construction of a few homes.”

Shaked was responding to the statement issued by the Obama administration on Wednesday which “strongly” condemned Israel for plans to construct housing on government land in Judea and Samaria, saying it calls Israel’s commitment to a negotiated agreement into question.

Shaked also referred to the appointment of judges and said, “Certainly I will choose judges that reflect my own values. I was chosen by the public to represent a certain agenda and I have come here to make a difference.”