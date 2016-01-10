Government approves 100 new housing units near Shiloh

In new plan to move Amona residents to Shiloh, government approves 100 new housing units.

Channel 2 has reported that the government approved on Wednesday an alternative to the village of Amona. Amona is set to be destroyed by the end of 2017, as per a High Court ruling.

According to the plan, a neighborhood of 98 new housing units will be built near the village of Shiloh.

Recently the Civil Administration's Planning Authority has discussed a plan in which a new neighborhood will be built for Amona residents. The plan includes 300 housing units, but the first stage will include only 100.

25 Likud members have signed a letter asking to implement the Regulation Law, in order to prevent the expulsion of Amona's residents and to protect the rest of Judea and Samaria's villages.

Among those who signed are Yuval Steinitz, Gilad Erdan, Yisrael Katz, Ofir Akunis, Miri Regev, and Gila Gamliel. Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and coalition head David Bitan also signed the letter.