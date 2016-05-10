Washington ‘deeply troubled’ by possibility of new settlement

The Obama administration has “strongly” condemned Israel for plans to construct housing on land in Judea and Samaria

The State Department says a proposal to build a new settlement with up to 300 units runs counter to the concept of a two-state solution to the long-running conflict.

The condemnation apparently refers to recently approved plans for 98 units to resettle evacuees from the soon-to-be-razed outpost of Amona, near Ofra, as well as reported plans for an industrial zone.