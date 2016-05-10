Washington ‘deeply troubled’ by possibility of new settlement

The Obama administration has “strongly” condemned Israel for plans to construct housing on land in Judea and Samaria, saying it calls Israel’s commitment to a negotiated agreement into question.
The State Department says a proposal to build a new settlement with up to 300 units runs counter to the concept of a two-state solution to the long-running conflict.
The condemnation apparently refers to recently approved plans for 98 units to resettle evacuees from the soon-to-be-razed outpost of Amona, near Ofra, as well as reported plans for an industrial zone.
