Amona residents to Bennett and Shaked: We won’t meet

Bennet’s statements about the status of the Amona settlement caused anger among Amona residents who responded with angry letters.

The residents of Amona Village, which stands in danger of being demolished due to a court order, sent a harsh letter to ministers of the Jewish Home Party, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

In the letter, the settlers respond to statements made by both ministers in closed conversations. According to those conversations there is no chance for a law to pass that normalizes the status of settlements in Judea and Samaria.

In their letter, that was published this evening by Arutz 2, the settlers clarify to Bennett and Shaked that their decision to not pursue the law normalizing settlements is unacceptable in the eyes of Amona’s residents. In light of their stance on the law, these settlers are refusing to meet with Bennett and Shaked.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva earlier today, Bennett conveyed optimism regarding applying the "absentee property law," in Amona.

"With cooperation from the residents, we are leading the push to for the 'absentee property' solution. This is a complicated solution, but with it, the residents will remain in Amona. We are working very hard on this. The timetable is short, but in general, I am optimistic."