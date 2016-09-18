Stabbing attack in Efrat

One person wounded in a stabbing attack in the town of Efrat. Terrorist neutralized.

An Arab terrorist stabbed an Israeli man in the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion and moderately wounded him on Sunday morning.

The victim was taken for treatment at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorist was neutralized and seriously injured.

An initial investigation revealed that the terrorist entered the town's fence and was shot almost immediately.

Security forces continue to investigate the attack.

The attack came hours after the IDF decided to send additional troops into Judea and Samaria in preparation for the High Holy Days, when tensions are high.

The decision to increase the presence of security forces in Judea and Samaria came after a series of terrorist attacks on Friday and Saturday, including the wounding of an IDF soldier in a knife attack near Hevron, and an attempted stabbing at the Damascus Gate at the Old City of Jerusalem.