Stabbing attack at Damascus Gate

An Arab terrorist tried to commit a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem, when he was killed by police.

An Arab terrorist tried today, Friday, to commit a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem, when he was killed by police.

From a police investigation, it appears that the terrorist, a Jordanian resident in his twenties, arrived near Damascus Gate, where he noticed border police. He advanced towards them quickly, knives in his hands.

The fighters saw the terrorist as he approached and shot him, killing him.

Searches revealed a third knife in the terrorist's possession, in addition to the two he held in his hands.

The attack comes after a recent decline in stabbing attacks, though Arab terror in general has, by no means, declined.