IDF reinforces presence in Judea and Samaria

In light of recent attacks, army stations additional troops in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF has decided to send additional troops into Judea and Samaria, after the recent terror attacks on Friday and Saturday.

Elor Azaria's unit, the Shimshon battalion, will also be included in the reinforcements.

In just two weeks, Jews all over the world will celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.

The IDF is planning to send additional troops into Judea and Samaria to keep order, and prevent terror uprisings over the course of the Jewish holiday period.

It is well known that Arab incitement and terror peak during the Jewish holidays.