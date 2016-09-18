Jordan condemns Israel for killing terrorist

Jordan condemns "barbaric act" of Israel killing a Jordanian who tried to carry out a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Jordan on Saturday condemned Israel for killing of one of its nationals who tried to carry out a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli police said that a police officer shot dead the 28-year-old terrorist, identified as Saeed Amro, on Friday after he tried to stab her.

A spokeswoman for the Jordanian foreign ministry denounced what it called "the barbaric act of the army of the Israeli occupation, whose premeditated shooting of the Jordanian Saeed Amro... killed him on the spot", according to the AFP news agency.

"Amro was part of a group of tourists who had entered the Palestinian territories on Thursday to visit Jerusalem," the spokesman, Sabah Refai, said.

Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994, but the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

Several years ago, Jordan MPs unanimously demanded the government expel the Israeli ambassador from Amman as a punitive measure after detectives in Israel detained the mufti of Jerusalem on the Temple Mount.

There have also been some tensions with regards to the Temple Mount, with Jordan accusing Israel of violating the status quo on the Mount, even though Jews are banned from praying at the compound.