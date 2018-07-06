Hanegbi to critics: Don't show panic

Minister Tzachi Hanegbi has responded to criticism against him after saying this morning that he is not moved by the arson-kite terror that is plaguing the south.

Hanegbi said, "We must not show panic. The heart of all of us is with the courageous residents of the south. The defense establishment is working hard to find a solution, We found an answer to the hijackings of planes, suicide bombers, Qassam rockets and knife-fire terrorism. We are locating and destroying [terror] tunnels. We have never entered hysteria. Relax!"