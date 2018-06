Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said Thursday that he is not moved by the threat of burning kites that have caused heavy damage to agricultural areas in the Gaza vicinity.

Referring to farmers during an interview on Israel Defense Forces Radio, Hanegbi said, "They will be compensated. I'm sure it's frustrating, but the kites testify to the wretchedness of our enemy, and here they have found a new [way to cause] damage. We will also find a solution for this."