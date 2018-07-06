MK Jelin: Gaza envelope residents are moved by burning fields

Member of Knesset Haim Jelin, a resident of the Gaza perimeter, has responded to Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who said on Thursday that the terror threat from Gaza is not moving the Israeli defense establishment.

Writing on Twitter, the former head of the Eshkol Regional Council said, "When the cabinet is unable to stop the kite terror, they are not moved by it. We residents of the Gaza envelope, which provides a [protective] wrapper for the State of Israel, we are moved when our fields, pasture, grain and nature reserves are burned before our eyes."