10:34
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 27, 5777 , 23/02/17

Shaked: Next task - a haredi justice

Following Wednesday's announcement of the appointment of three conservative judges to the Supreme Court, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told Israel Defense Forces Radio on Thursday, "We still don't have a haredi-religious Supreme Court judge," adding, "That's definitely the next task."

Referring to the latest appointments, Shaked said, "The move will strengthen public confidence in the justice system and I am not afraid to say clearly that the move will strengthen the right-wing public's trust in the Supreme Court."



Last Briefs