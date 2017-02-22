Four new judges appointed to Supreme Court

The Judicial Selection Committee announced the appointment of four judges to the Supreme Court: Dr. David Mintz, a Jerusalem District Court judge, Yael Wilner of the Haifa District Court, Yosef Elron, the President of the Haifa District Court and Tel Aviv District Court Judge George Karra.

The quartet of judges chosen will replace the four judges retiring from the court: Justices Naor, Rubinstein, Jubran and Zilbertal.

The Committee also voted to appoint Professor David Haan as a District Court judge.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said that "today we have made history. This evening the Judicial Selection Committee headed by me appointed four judges to the Supreme Court, after we have already appointed 150 judges since the beginning of my term in office. The appointment of the judges this evening will enable expression of the human and judicial mosaic which is so necessary for us as a society and was so lacking until today in the highest judicial forum. The rudder of our judicial flagship has changed its course tonight."

Shaked added that "the strength of a legal system is dependent on its heterogeneous nature and on the diverse types which make up its human element. The new appointments emphasize this approach and very soon the Supreme Court will include views and approaches which were not seen there previously.

"I have no doubt that the new route we have established this evening will enable the ship of state to weather the legal storms still facing us."

Supreme Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor added :" Congratulations to all of the candidates chosen to serve on the Supreme Court today. We welcome all of them. Thanks to the Judicial Selection Committee."

The Lawyer's Bureau welcomed the decision of the committee: "The appointments approved today are excellent and strengthen the Supreme Court. Special congratulations are due to High Court Chief Justice Miriam Naor and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked who despite their disagreements reached a compromise which allowed the appointment of the four new judges at the same time."