Shaked: Next project - haredi judge

After the appointment of three conservative judges, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) clarified this morning (Thursday) that the next task is to appoint a haredi Supreme Court judge.

"We do not have a haredi Supreme Court justice," said Shaked in an Army Radio interview, adding that "this is definitely the next order of business."

Shaked did not hide the fact that this progression will benefit the right in Israel which is expected to bolster their confidence in the Supreme Court, and said that after the judge's selection the night before, the Supreme Court better represents the Israeli public's diversity.

"The move will strengthen public confidence in the justice system, and I am not afraid to say clearly that the move will strengthen the right's public trust in the Supreme Court," said Shaked. "This is another advantage for the right. What to do, that's how it works. In Tzipi Livni's era I do not recall the appointment of conservative judges."

Meretz MK Zahava Gal-On was quick to dampen Shaked's enthusiasm and said that the test of history proves that many times judges chosen because they were considered conservative became liberal to avoid their position being perceived as self-evident.