16:56 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 IDF destroys Hamas position in southern Gaza The Israel Defense Forces used tank fire to destroy a Hamas position in southern Gaza on Monday afternoon. The action was in response to the firing of shots at and IDF unit as it worked next to the security fence in the Kissufim area. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs