IDF tank destroys Hamas position in Gaza IDF tanks attack Hamas position in response to fire on soldiers.

Flash 90 IDF tank An IDF tank destroyed a position of the Hamas terror organization in the south of the Gaza strip. The attack was in response to shooting on an IDF force working near the security fence in the south of the Gaza strip. The IDF will continue to respond with determination at all times to maintain the State of Israel's security.