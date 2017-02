15:54 Reported News Briefs Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Shvat 10, 5777 , 06/02/17 Gunfire heard near Kissufim The Israel Defense Forces are checking a report by a unit working on the Gaza security fence near Kissufim that it came under light-weapons fire on Monday afternoon. No casualties were reported.



