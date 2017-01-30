One of the two suspects in a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City called police about an hour after the incident, according to authorities cited on Monday by the British Broadcasting Corporation.
News BriefsShvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17
Quebec mosque shooting suspect 'called to confess'
