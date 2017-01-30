Five dead in shooting in Canadian mosque

At least five killed as gunmen open fire on a mosque in Quebec City during evening prayers. Two suspects arrested.

Scene of shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec

At least five people were killed on Sunday night in a shooting attack on a mosque in Quebec City in the province of Quebec in Canada.

An eyewitness told Reuters that as many as three gunmen had opened fire as about 40 people were gathered at the mosque for evening prayers.

The CBC reported that multiple people are feared wounded, but their condition is not known at this time.

The incident took place at the Islamic Cultural Center in Sainte-Foy in Quebec City. A large number of police officers, some of them heavily-armed, were called to the scene.

Quebec police confirmed the shooting, and police on the scene said there had been fatalities.

Two suspects are in custody, police said, according to BNO News. They are not ruling out any possible motives and they are considering the possibility of a third suspect.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBC's French-language service Radio-Canada that two masked individuals entered the mosque.

"It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, 'Allahu akbar!' The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head," said the witness.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said in a tweet that the province is mobilizing to assure the safety of Quebec City residents.

He added that "Quebec categorically reject this barbaric violence" and offered solidarity with the families of victims and wounded.

Last June, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the mosque, the CBC reported.