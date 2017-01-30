Suspect in Quebec Mosque shooting turns himself in

One of the shooters who opened fire in a Mosque in Quebec Sunday night, killing six people and injuring 17, turned himself in Monday.

Police reported that one of the suspects in the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center called 911 to tell police that he was armed and to give them his location to arrest him.

One of the two suspects was arrested at the scene, while the other was apprehended while driving on a bridge leading towards Orleans Island, the police said in a press conference Monday.

The Canadian authorities are treating the shooting as a terrorist attack. The authorities also stated that they do not believe that there are any other suspects.

The suspects were identified as Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir, Radio Canada reported. Police refused to release personal details of the suspects other than that they are in their 20s and 30s. Police also said that it was too early to determine the motive for the shooting.

A source told Radio Canada that the suspects were students at Université Laval, a school in Quebec, and that one of the suspects was of Moroccan origin.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous recounted the attack to Radio Canada, including how the shooters yelled 'Allahu akbar!' as they opened fire on the crowd gathered for prayers Sunday night.

“It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, 'Allahu akbar!' The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” the witness said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement following the attack.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge." Trudeau said.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured."