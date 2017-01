17:48 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 High Court delays implementation of the Amona outline The Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order, Monday evening, prohibiting the State from carrying out any action that changes the state of plots of land on Mount Amona, following a petition filed earlier in the day by Palestinian Authority residents against the outline.



