Arabs petition High Court against Amona zoning

Arabs who claim ownership over "absentee property" near the town of Amona petitioned the Supreme Court together with the mayor of the town of Silwad to cancel the Amona zoning agreement signed by the government with the residents.

The petitioners are asking the court to order the state to halt the proceedings being carried out according to the agreement on absentee land close to Amona.

The petition is directed against the procedure which allows "dismantling" the ownership of absentee properties and then allocating the land to the residents of Amona. If the Supreme Court judges grant the request and issue an interim order against the procedure, the absentee property solution may come off the agenda.

In recent days the residents of Amona resumed the struggle to implement the outline offered to them, after they claimed they were deceived by Netanyahu and ministers, and that the actual agreement has already collapsed.

The additional period of 45 days set by the court for completing the evacuation will be completed within two weeks but as of now, no work has started on an alternate site for the residents.