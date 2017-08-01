Administrative detention for IS supporters

The diplomatic-security cabinet has responded to Sunday's terror attack in Jerusalem by moving to demolish the terrorist's house as quickly as possible, to reject requests of his family to be united with people in the Palestinian Authority and Gaza and to prevent the return of his body to the family for burial. The cabinet also approved administrative detention for people who express support for the Islamic State terror organization.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the checking of reports that there were people at the scene of the attack who expressed happiness at the attack, and if they are found, to bring them to justice.