Security Cabinet takes new steps in wake of attack

The Security Cabinet convened Sunday evening for a special meeting in the wake of the murderous terror attack in Jerusalem in which an IDF officer and three cadets were murdered, and 15 cadets and officers were injured, two of them remaining in serious condition.

During the course of the cabinet discussion, the ministers received updates about steps taken in the aftermath of the attack, including closing off the Arab neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, from where the terrorist went out to perpetrate the attack.

The cabinet agreed to demolish the terrorist's house as soon as possible, to reject any possible reunification of family members of the terrorist from Gaza, Judea and Samaria with their counterparts in the neighborhood and to prevent the transfer of the terrorist's body to his family.

It was also agreed to place in administrative detention any person expressing support or identifying with the ISIS terror organization. Prime Minister Netanyahu also issued a directive to clarify reports about Arabs expressing their joy at the terror attack and to bring to justice those who acted in this manner.

Earlier Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the site of the attack and stated that the terrorist who killed four soldiers in the ramming attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem Sunday afternoon was inspired by the ISIS terrorist organization.

"We are here after a brutal terrorist attack in which four soldiers were tragically murdered, three women and one man. We know the identity of the perpetrator, who by all indications is a supporter of the Islamic State. We have closed off the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood from which he came, and we are doing other things which I will not detail here." Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We know that there is a succession of attacks [around the world], and it could well be that there is also a connection between them, from France and Berlin, and now Jerusalem. We are fighting this scourge, and we're going to defeat it."

"I would like to express my condolences to the families, and of course my wishes for recovery to the injured. We will overcome this as we have overcome other terrorist attacks. There are a number of actions that we will not detail now, things we will have to do to ensure that such incidents do not recur, so that we will be able to stop them beforehand when there are attempts such as this one." he said.