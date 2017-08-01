Shir Hajaj to be laid to rest at Mount Herzl

The funeral for Shir Hajaj is scheduled for Monday at 2 pm at the Mount Herzl military cemetery.
The 22-year-old lieutenant from Maale Adumim was one of four soldiers killed in Sunday's truck attack in Jerusalem.
