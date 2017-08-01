Names of the four victims of terror attack released

The names of the victims of the truck terror attack at the Haas Promenade in Armon Hanatziv have been released for publication.

The names of the four soldiers killed in today's terrorist ramming attack have been cleared for publication.

One of the soldiers murdered in the ramming attack which occurred today in Jerusalem has been identified as 20-year-old Erez Orbach of Alon Shvut in the Etzion Bloc (Gush Etzion) south of Jerusalem, a cadet at the officer's training school.

Corporal Erez Orbach Hy"d (may G-d avenge his blood) is the son of Keren and Uri Orbach, the oldest of six children. After studying at the Neve Shmuel Yeshiva High School in Efrat, part of the Ohr Torah Network headed by Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, he went to study at the Hesder Yeshiva in Maalot and enlisted for his army service.

After his death his rank was raised posthumously to Second Lieutenant. He will be laid to rest Monday at 11 A.M. at the Kfar Etzion cemetery.

Shira Tzur Hy"d, 20, of Haifa, a cadet at the officer's training school, was also raised posthumously to the rank of Second Lieutenant.

Second Lieutenant Shir Hajaj Hy"d, 22, of Maale Adumim, was posthumously raised to the rank of First Lieutenant. She will be laid to rest Monday at 2 P.M. at the Har Herzl Military Cemetery.

Second Lieutenant Yael Yekutiel Hy"d, 20, of Givatayim, was posthumously raised to the rank of First Lieutenant.

צילום: באדיבות המשפחה ארז אורבך הי"ד

Shir Hajaj (Courtesy of Hajaj family)

Yael Yekutiel (Courtesy of Yekutiel family)