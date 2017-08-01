IDF: No connection between Azariya verdict and attack

Spokesman Motti Almoz of the Israel Defense Forces said, Sunday, "It is wrong at this time to connect the Elor Azariya case to the attack" in Jerusalem in which four cadet soldiers were murdered. The link had been drawn by Member of Knesset Oren Hazan.

Regarding the actions of soldiers at the scene, Almoz said, "I do not know if the two soldiers shot at the terrorist late. It was a matter of seconds." He also said, "Soldiers are expected to engage in contact in case of an attack. We will investigate the soldiers who were seen running in the [security] video, but we do not know all the reasons."