MK Oren Hazan: terror attack a result of Elor Azariya trial

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) responded to the murderous attack which took place at the Haas promenade and to reports that soldiers hesitated to open fire at the terrorist and in the end a civilian tour guide eliminated him.

"The bloody attack in Jerusalem is a direct result of the trial of Elor Azariya. Unfortunately the deterrent effect of the IDF has been severely compromised by the trial and the public debate which arose as a consequence. This encourages terrorists to go out and attack in the hope that soldiers and security forces will think twice about opening fire in order to eliminate them."

Hazan added that "My heart is torn for the families of those who were murdered. I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded and call on the public to exercise restraint and let security forces do their job."

Hazan called on the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to "initiate an extreme response to the attack" after the details and identity of the terrorists becomes clear, in order to prevent the next attack and restore Israel's deterrence.