17:48 Reported News Briefs Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 UN envoy rebuffs Hamas in condemning attack (AFP) The UN envoy for the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov, has condemned Sunday's fatal truck attack in Jerusalem. With Hamas Gaza spokesman Fawzi Barhum having called the murder "heroic and brave". Mladenov issued a statement which said, "It is reprehensible that some choose to glorify such acts which undermine the possibility of a peaceful future for both Palestinians and Israelis." He

added, "There is nothing heroic in such actions."



