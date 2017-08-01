Foreign condemnation of terror attack

US, France, EU, and other nations condemn terror attack in Israel which killed four soldiers. "No excuses and no justification."

The leaders of several countries condemned Sunday's terror attack in Jerusalem in which four soldiers were killed.

The US State Department released a statement saying: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's horrific vehicular attack by a terrorist in Jerusalem.‎ There is absolutely no justification for these brutal and senseless attacks. We‎ condemn the glorification of terrorism now or at any time and call on all to send a clear message that terrorism must never be tolerated."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four Israeli soldiers who were killed, and we hope for a full and fast recovery of those injured," the statement concluded.

The foreign ministries of several European nations also condemned the attack.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said: "In this painful moment France stands together with Israel in its fight against terrorism. Our thoughts are primarily with the wounded from this terrible attack."

The Italian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling Sunday's attack very similar to ramming attacks which have taken place in Europe, most recently in Berlin.

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, tweeted: "My thoughts are with the victims of the terrible terrorist attack in Jerusalem. I fully condemn [the attack]. There are no excuses and no justifications!"

Lars Andersen, the EU Ambassador to Israel, said: "There is no justification for such a crime."