Interim Amona relocation threatened by Arab claims

Doubt has been cast on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's words, Monday evening, that residents of the Jewish community of Amona will be able to stay on their Samarian hilltop after they are evicted from their homes on December 25th under a Supreme Court order.

Following Arab claims on two of three nearby plots proposed for their interim relocation, a senior official told Channel 2 Television, Tuesday, that it's not certain if other plots of property abandoned by Arab owners can be found. This could cause the collapse of the "Absentee Property" portion of the Regulation Law compromise reached between Netanyahu and Minister Naftali Bennett.

