Arabs and leftists file lawsuit against relocation of Amona

Arabs from the village of Silwad, together with the radical left organization Yesh Din, have filed a suit against the planned relocation of the town of Amona to another portion of the mountain it is built upon, Channel 2 reported Tuesday evening.

The claimants say that the plots of land which Amona would be relocated to belong to them. The move to a nearby plot of land would be made possible by the use of the absentee property law.

Shlomo Zaharia, an attorney for Yesh Din, called the plan to relocate Amona close to its current location “an attempt to appease a group of criminals and land grabbers who have settled in an area that doesn’t belong to them and and have broken every existing law regarding the land.”

The plan was first suggested by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in order to avoid possible legal problems with the Regulation Law to legalize Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria.

The relocation plan was a key part of the compromise reached between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Nafatli Bennett to pass the Regulation Law without affecting decisions already issued by the Supreme Court. If the plan is struck down the Jewish Home party will insist on reinstating Clause 7 back into the Regulation Law, retroactively legalizing Jewish construction even in cases where the High Court had already ruled that the buildings must be demolished.

The current version of the Regulation Law passed its preliminary reading Monday. It must pass three more readings to become law.