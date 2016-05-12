Attorney General OKs "Amona Outline"

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit gave his approval, Monday, to a package intended to advance a bill to normalize the legal status of unrecognized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, according to nrg.

The decision clears the way for the measure to receive its first reading in the Knesset later in the day without the clause making it retroactive. Mandelblit did not change his legal opinion against the legality of the legislation but said if the Supreme Court voids it, he will work to advance the Cypriot solution of internationally-mediated compensation for Arab landowners or other alternatives.